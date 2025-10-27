Bahrain - Al Salam Bank has announced a new strategic partnership with Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, to offer Sharia-compliant property financing solutions for units in Tivoli Residences at Bilaj Al Jazayer, one of the kingdom’s premier waterfront developments.

Through this partnership, Al Salam Bank will provide flexible and tailored property financing for individuals seeking a luxurious and integrated beachfront lifestyle. The bank’s offer includes up to six months grace period, competitive annual profit rates, loyalty reward points, instant approval, and a seamless application process.

Edamah chief executive officer Khalid Al Majed said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Al Salam Bank, through which we will facilitate homeownership by offering flexible real estate financing solutions tailored to meet the needs of a broad range of clients.”

He added, “Tivoli Residences at Bilaj Al Jazayer is a model for modern living, offering all integrated urban community and generates long-term value for owners and investors. Located within one of the kingdom’s most prominent and dynamic real estate destinations, this project is aligned with our commitment to social well-being, environmental responsibility.”

Commenting on the partnership, Al Salam Bank deputy group chief executive officer for banking Anwar Murad said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Edamah on this flagship residential development Tivoli Residences, which adds to our expanding portfolio of real estate financing solutions. This collaboration aligns with our strategy to provide exceptional financing offers that meet the aspirations of individuals seeking homeownership in prestigious locations. At Al Salam Bank, we remain committed to enriching our clients’ experience by offering innovative financial solutions and services that reflect their ambitions and lifestyle.”

Located in the heart of Bilaj Al Jazayer, the Tivoli Residences development comprises a premium selection of residential units ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments to duplexes and penthouses with unique sea, courtyard, or city views.

Designed to meet the highest international standards, the project delivers a refined living experience through its exceptional amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic sunset views, an elegant central courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a dedicated children’s play area, and a multi-purpose family hall – all complemented by stylish lobbies and tranquil living spaces with 24-hour security and concierge services.

