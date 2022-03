ArabFinance: Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments (ASPI) has seen a block-trading transaction valued at EGP 12.40 million on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The transaction was executed on nearly 40 million shares of the bank's total shares.

Aspire Capital Holding, formerly known as Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investment, is an Egypt-based company that operates in the financial services sector.