Saudi Arabia - Arab Bank has launched a banking package tailored to meet doctors’ banking requirements, whether employees or clinic owners, providing them with a comprehensive and personalized banking experience as well as preferential banking benefits.

The benefits of the “Tabeeb Plus” package include a wide range of accounts and deposits to meet the personal and operational needs of physicians locally and abroad complemented by the “Arabi Cross-Border” program, which offers a wide range of banking services across Arab Bank's regional network. This is in addition to offering the “Arabi Access” feature through “Arabi Online” to manage banking accounts online across multiple countries.

The package also offers financing solutions with preferential benefits and interest rates including pre-approved auto and personal loans for doctors with a loan period up to 7 years, and mortgages for clinic owners with repayment periods up to 30 years.

The “Tabeeb Plus” package also allows doctors to take advantage of Arab Bank’s “Elite” and “Arabi Premium” programs. Doctors will also enjoy many exclusive benefits through the bank’s credit cards, such as “Arabi Points” program that enables customers to receive award points for their purchases and redeem the points for cash.

They can also pay for their purchases made with their Arab Bank credit cards in monthly instalments at 0.75% interest rate. This is in addition to free access to airport lounges around the world as well as life and total disability insurance within “Elite” and “Arabi Premium” programs.

Odeh Al-Masri, Head of Consumer Banking at Arab Bank - Bahrain, said: "The launch of the ‘Tabeeb Plus’ package comes as part of Arab Bank’s continuous efforts to provide distinguished and personalized services to different segments, particularly doctors in appreciation of their relentless efforts and humanitarian role.

“By offering the ‘Tabeeb Plus’ package, we aim not only to meet the banking needs of doctors, but also to provide them with preferential and exclusive benefits and banking solutions through our network spread across the Middle East region.”

The “Tabeeb Plus” package also allows doctors to benefit from a range of advanced digital banking services provided by Arab Bank to help them conduct their banking transactions around the clock with ease and security, saving them time and effort.

The services include, alongside the “Arabi Mobile” app: instant cash and cheque deposit through Arab Bank ATMs, the options to open savings or current accounts and to book fixed deposits online with preferential interest rates via “Arabi Online” service.

