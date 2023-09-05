Riyadh – American Express has joined forces with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) to launch a product that anchors small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In an interview with Mubasher on the slides of the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 conference, Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express Saudi Arabia, highlighted that the product helps SMEs and their employees manage expenses and savings through their daily transactions.

Al Guthami also indicated that the product backs the Kingdom's trends in the tourism sector by issuing credit cards that provide additional nights in local and international hotels.

The two-day event kicked off in Riyadh on 4 September under the patronage of Ayman Al Sayari, the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), with Mubasher Media acting as its media partner.

Meanwhile, Global payments solution provider Checkout.com is participating in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 as a first-time exhibitor.

The conference gathers more than 500 local and international companies and over 200 tech startups. It also features above 450 speakers, including Mazen Ghassan Pharaon, Chief Digital Officer of Riyad Bank; Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle; Günther Helm, CEO of Cenomi Retail; and more.

