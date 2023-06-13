Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) has secured a 37-month $600 million Asian syndicated term loan facility, the largest by a Kuwaiti borrower in the Asian market.

The facility will support ABK’s group liquidity requirements and further fuel growth plans, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following high demand, the deal was upsized to $600 million from the initial launch target of $500 million. The Kuwait bank, acting through its ABK DIFC branch, which is regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority, closed the facility with a total of 11 Asian lenders.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

