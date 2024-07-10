Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Egypt has recently made changes to its card usage policies. The bank has increased the usage limits for cards denominated in foreign currencies, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, ADIB has reduced the commission on foreign currency transactions for these cards from 10% to 5%.

The cash withdrawal limit for international transactions remains at $50 for most cards. However, the Platinum-covered card now allows a higher cash withdrawal limit of $100.

For international purchases, ADIB has adjusted the limits as follows:

– “Classic,” “Business,” and “Gold” cards now have a maximum purchase limit of $2,000.

– “Titanium” cards can be used for purchases up to $4,000.

– “Platinum” cards have the highest purchase limit, allowing up to $6,000 for international purchases and $250 for online transactions.

Furthermore, the bank has raised the online transaction limit to $1,500 for all foreign currency-covered cards. These changes aim to enhance convenience and flexibility for ADIB-Egypt customers.

