Arab Finance: The Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) at Banque Misr has decided to suspend the issuance of dollar-denominated Al-Qema savings certificates (CDs) with prepaid interest in Egyptian pounds.

The committee also decided to reduce the return on EGP saving certificates by 1%.

these decisions are effective as of Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.

This move follows the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) decision to cut key interest rates by 100 basis points (bp).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).