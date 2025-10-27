Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has posted a Q3 2025 net profit of 3.09 billion dirhams ($841 million), 29% higher year-on-year (YoY) amid surges in both net interest and non-interest incomes.

Net interest income increased 21% to AED 3.81 billion on higher volumes, while non-interest income rose 32% to AED 2.07 billion.

Operating income for Q3 rose 25% to AED 5.87 billion.

However, impairment charges more than doubled YoY to AED 1.09 billion.

For the nine-month period, ADCB turned in 18% higher profit YoY to AED 8.10 billion.

The bank reiterated its aim to double net profit to AED 20 billion within five years.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com