According to Saudi Central Bank's weekly bulletin on points of sale, the number of transactions in clothing and footwear reached 6,368,000, with a value of SR844,146,000, building materials reached 1,755,000, with a value of SR378,464,000, and education 145,000 with a value of SR132,592,000.

The number of operations in electronic and electrical devices reached 1,160,000 with a value of SR164,048,000, gas stations 16,400,000 with a value of SR933,109,000, health sector 8,176,000 with a value of SR808,336,000, and furniture reached 1,405,000 with a value of SR347,996,000.

While the number of operations in hotels was 711,000 with a value of SR359,803,000, public utilities 766,000, with a value of SR56,651,000, jewelry 213,000, with a value of SR297,396,000, and in various goods and services reached 22,498,000, with a value of SR1,609,308,000.

The number of operations in entertainment and culture reached 2,826,000 worth SR267,474,000, restaurants and cafes 62,073,000 worth 1,936,425,000, food and beverages 49,564,000 worth SR1,977,627,000, communications 1,807,000 worth SR108,605,000, and transportation 2,846,000 worth SR695,193,000, while the number of other operations was 37,939,000 worth SR2,403,597,000.

At the level of Saudi cities, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh reached 69,483,000, with a value of SR4,739,420,000, in Makkah reached 8,715,000, with a value of SR556,390,000, while the number of point-of-sale transactions in Madinah reached 8,737,000, with a value of SR529,680,000.

The number of POS transactions in Tabuk reached 4,577,000, worth SR242,955,000, in Hail reached 3,664,000, worth SR200,701,000, in Abha reached 3,014,000, worth SR149,975,000, in Buraidah reached 4,820,000, worth SR305,116,000.

The number of POS transactions in Al-Khobar reached 4,584,000, worth SR376,708,000, in Dammam reached 9,006,000, worth SR659,977,000, the in Jeddah reached 26,252,000, worth SR1,916,028,000, in other cities reached 73,801,000, worth SR3,643,821,000.



