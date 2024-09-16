ABU DHABI: UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has joined hands with Volar Air Mobility for the development of the first green aviation technology hub in UAE, thus marking a significant milestone in the nation’s efforts towards environmental sustainability and innovation in aviation.

The Hub aims to promote clean energy solutions, support research and development in sustainable aviation technologies, and foster collaboration among international stakeholders, regulators, and innovators.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to become a global leader in green technology and reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector, it stated.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said: "This MoU reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable aviation and supporting the UAE’s national strategy to reduce carbon emissions."

The Hub will play a pivotal role in developing cutting-edge solutions for a greener future, said Al Suwaidi at the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Symposium 2024 in Montreal, Canada.

Henry Hooi, the Chairman of Volar Air Mobility, said: "We are excited to partner with the GCAA in establishing this innovative hub. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of green aviation technologies, and this collaboration will create a centre of excellence for sustainable air mobility in the UAE."

The partnership highlights the shared vision between the GCAA and Volar Air Mobility to revolutionise air travel through green technology, benefiting both the UAE and the global aviation community, he added.