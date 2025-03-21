Operations at Heathrow Airport have come to a halt after a fire at an electrical substation disrupted its power supply, causing a “significant power outage.” Airport officials have confirmed that the closure will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday.

British Airways, which has a major hub at Heathrow, has urged passengers to avoid the airport. The airline stated, “As a result, customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice. This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers, and we’re working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond.”

Flights bound for Heathrow are being redirected to other UK airports, officials said.

Beyond the airport, the fire has caused widespread power outages, affecting homes and businesses. Firefighters have rescued 29 people from nearby buildings and evacuated about 150 people as a precaution.

Describing the scale of the incident, Pat Goulbourne, assistant commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said, “This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to the fire brigade.

