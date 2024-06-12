Turkish Airlines has scheduled three flights a week to Denver, its 347th destination in 130 countries.

From July 9, 2024, the frequency will increase to four flights a week, thereby contributing to the tourism and trade volumes between the two countries by transporting thousands of passengers annually on the Istanbul-Denver route.

Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, Prof Ahmet Bolat, said: "We are delighted to add a new route to our expanding flight network. We began our operations to the Americas on August 26, 1988, with flights to New York via Brussels, and six years later, on July 16, 1994, we began direct flights to New York.

“Today, we are proud to fly directly to 14 destinations in the United States, including Denver. This new route will offer our passengers the opportunity to discover the historical and cultural richness of Istanbul and our country."

Denver, the capital and largest city of the state of Colorado, attracts many domestic and international travellers with its cultural attractions and as a host for various sports events.

The flag carrier will operate flights between Istanbul Airport and Denver International Airport with special launch prices. With tickets purchased by July 3, 2024, Turkish Airlines passengers can benefit from prices starting at 787 USD, for travel dates between June 11 and July 20, 2024. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).