Thai AirAsia X will launch its first-ever direct flights between Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia, and Bangkok (DMK), Thailand, marking AirAsia Group’s inaugural service to Riyadh.

The new route will commence on December 2 , 2025, with four weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, reinforcing AirAsia’s strategy of expanding its network into the Middle East and connecting Asean with one of the region’s most dynamic countries.

Pattra Boosarawongse, CEO of Thai AirAsia X, said: “The launch of flights between Riyadh and Bangkok is a significant milestone in strengthening ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia. For travellers from Riyadh, this new service unlocks the best of Bangkok — from its rich culture and cuisine to its shopping and world-class hospitality — while also serving as a convenient gateway to AirAsia’s extensive network across ASEAN, Asia, and Australia. Through Bangkok, guests from Saudi Arabia can now seamlessly connect to exciting destinations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, and beyond. With the strong collaboration of our tourism and aviation partners, we are confident this route will flourish as we begin operations on 2 December

Boosarawongse added that Riyadh marks a new chapter in connecting Asia with new markets, representing a broader strategy for AirAsia to expand affordable and seamless travel between the Middle East and Asia Pacific. “We view Riyadh as a strategic destination that aligns with AirAsia Group’s fleet expansion and network development. This launch will not only serve Thai travellers but also passengers from across ASEAN—including Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines—as well as from Japan, who can now conveniently connect to Riyadh through our extensive network.”

The new direct service will shorten the journey between Riyadh and Bangkok to just seven and a half hours, making travel easier and more accessible for both leisure and business purposes.

The flights will be operated by Thai AirAsia X’s widebody Airbus A330 aircraft, configured with 285 seats, including 30 premium flatbeds and 255 standard economy seats, ensuring comfort and flexibility for both business and leisure travellers. -TradeArabia News Service

