Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company and a leader in advanced manufacturing in the UAE, has announced remarkable achievements for 2024.

The company reported a significant 38% increase in aircraft components manufactured and exported to its global aerospace partners, including Airbus, Boeing, Pilatus, and Leonardo, compared to 2023.

Strata successfully manufactured and delivered 11,774 aero-structure components in 2024, a substantial raise from the 8,530 components in 2023. All components were delivered on time and in full compliance with quality standards required.

Over its 15-year journey, Strata has shipped 97,485 aero-structure components for wide-body aircraft.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director of Strata, emphasised the company’s role as a symbol of national pride. “Strata embodies the UAE’s ability to lead in advanced manufacturing on a global stage. These remarkable achievements testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and the strategic global partnerships that drive excellence."

Abdulla added that Strata’s success is deeply rooted in the UAE’s forward-thinking leadership. “Our approach reflects the nation’s vision of a future grounded in innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification. This milestone reinforces our commitment to exceed global standards and positioning the UAE as a hub for cutting-edge industries.”

In December 2024, Strata, in partnership with Thales, successfully completed the IUP radar antenna panel project, marking a significant milestone. This achievement followed the successful completion of manufacturing and factory acceptance testing. Initiated in 2023, the project highlights Strata’s engineering expertise. It represents Strata’s first fully designed metallic airframe product.

In collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Strata achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming a key contributor to the manufacturing components for the “Mohammed Bin Zayed Sat” satellite. Strata produced mechanical and flat parts for the satellite and equipped it with high-grade aluminium panels designed to withstand extreme temperatures and radiation in space. This satellite, the most advanced in the region, is currently orbiting in space, showcasing the UAE’s growing capabilities in space technology and advanced manufacturing.

Strata expanded beyond aerospace manufacturing, forming innovative partnerships in new industries. Collaborating with UAE-based SWS Board Technology, Strata repurposed aerospace materials to manufacture high-performance sports products, showcasing its dedication to sustainability.

Strata further entered the marine sports sector by partnering with SailGP, the world’s premier racing league. The collaboration focused on manufacturing components for high-speed F50 catamarans, including T-foils wings and rudders for the league’s fifth season.

Additionally, Strata strengthened its maintenance capabilities by working with Lufthansa Technik Middle East on precision repairs of aircraft radomes.

Strata’s advanced manufacturing capabilities consistently meet the exacting standards of its global clients, producing a wide range of critical aerospace components such as Airbus A330: Flap Track Fairings, Ailerons, and Spoilers, Airbus A350-900/1000: Flap Support Fairings, Boeing 777/777X and 787: Empennage, and Vertical Fin Ribs, Boeing 787: Vertical Fin, Leonardo ATR 42/72: Vertical Fins, Rudders and Pilatus PC-24: Flap Track Fairings, Belly Fairings, Bullet Fairings, Tail Cones, Pylon Fairings, Cockpit, Internal Floor Panels and Pilatus PC 12: Internal Floor Panels and Trailing Edge.

Since its establishment in 2009, Strata has embodied the UAE’s vision to lead in advanced industries. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in Al Ain and an unwavering commitment to research and development, Strata has become a global partner of choice for aerospace manufacturing.

Today, Strata continues to solidify its position as a key player in the global aerospace industry, delivering world-class products and fostering innovation, the company support the UAE’s strategic goals of global competitiveness and economic diversification.