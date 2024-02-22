Doha: Tickets for the specially tailored flight that would be in mid-air during a total solar eclipse in US have quickly sold out ahead of the celestial phenomenon.

The tickets to Delta Flight 1228 from Austin to Detroit on April 8, 2024, had been quickly purchased, reported the New York Post quoting the Delta spokesperson.

Reports stated that ticket prices initially ranged around $500 and more than doubled to $1,250 due to an influx on demand.

As per the airlines, this flight was "specifically for umbraphiles to be able to spend as much time as possible directly within the path of totality".

It added that this flight was timed to depart and land in such a manner that it gives those on board the best chance to safely view the eclipse at its peak.

Delta Air plans to use an A220-300 plane with extra large windows for this journey.

