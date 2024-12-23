RIYADH — The total number of complaints submitted by passengers against airlines in Saudi Arabia during the month of November accounted for 928. Complaints related to baggage topped among the passengers’ complaints against airlines.



This was revealed in the index, issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), for the classification of air transport service providers and airports based on the number of complaints filed by travelers to the authority during November.



Flyadeal was the airline with the least complaints, with 11 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint handling rate within the specified time for the month of November was 99 percent while Flynas came second with 12 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint handling rate within the specified time was 100 percent.

Saudi Airlines came third, as the number of complaints reached 13 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a complaint handling rate within the specified time stood at 99 percent.



The most frequent complaints for November were about luggage, and it was followed by complaints about tickets and then about trips.



For the same month, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh reported the lowest complaints, at a rate of 0.4 percent per 100,000 passengers, among international airports that receive over six million passengers annually. Only one complaint was submitted by travelers who used the airport, with a timely complaint handling rate of 100 percent.



In the index for domestic airports, King Saud Airport in Al-Baha was the airport with the lowest number of complaints submitted to the authority, at a rate of 3 percent per 100,000 passengers, with one complaint, while the timely complaint handling rate was 100 percent.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).