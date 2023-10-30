Saudia Private Aviation, a subsidiary of the kingdom's national carrier Saudia Group, has signed an agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to offer a comprehensive range of private aviation services at AlUla International Airport.

The MoU is aimed at increasing the number of annual visitors to AlUla through provision of a wide range of services such as aircraft leasing, management, maintenance, and cleaning.

It involves operating the private aviation lounge at the airport, serving a wide range of local and international clients, including VIPs, individuals, companies and aircraft operators.

The services also encompass essential ground operations, including take-off and landing permits, ground handling, and catering logistics, it stated.

The MoU was signed by Saudi Private Aviation CEO Fahad Al Jarboa and RCU CEO Amr AlMadani during the seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII7).

Highlighting the significance of the deal, Al Jarboa said: "AlUla is a distinctive historical and cultural landmark within the kingdom that serves to realize the Vision 2030 objectives."

Saudia Private Aviation, he stated, was committed to delivering high-quality services to its guests based on its accumulated experience in the field.

