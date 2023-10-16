Jeddah -- Saudia Airlines has announced its plans to relocate its operations from Al-Wajh Airport to the Red Sea International Airport starting on Sunday, October 29. This decision aligns with the commencement of the Al-Wajh Airport development project, which was announced by the Red Sea International Company.



To ensure a smooth transition for Saudia passengers, Red Sea International will offer complimentary frequent bus services between Al-Wajh Airport and the Red Sea International Airport. Additionally, passengers will not encounter any limitations or charges when it comes to canceling, re-issuing, or refunding their tickets.



Saudia Airlines will be operating four weekly flights to and from the Red Sea International Airport via Riyadh and Jeddah.