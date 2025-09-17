RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a directive to name the airport road in Madinah after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The road connects the Prophet's Mosque with King Salman Road leading to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and the Royal Terminal of the airport. This road passes through the Rua Al Madinah project, the largest hospitality project in the world.



Emir of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the Madinah Region Development Authority, thanked King Salman and the Crown Prince. The Emir highlighted the pioneering role played by the Crown Prince in launching development initiatives and strategic projects across the Kingdom, which have left a tangible impact on various regions, including Madinah.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road is a strategic axis in Madinah. It extends 13 kilometers and intersects with major roads, including King Faisal Road (First Ring Road), King Abdullah Road (Second Ring Road), and King Khalid Road (Third Ring Road).



Several development projects are being implemented along Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road by the Madinah Mayoralty and the Madinah Region Development Authority. The most prominent of these projects is the Humanization of the City project, which aims to develop vehicle and pedestrian paths and building facades.



This project is aligned with the design guidelines of the Saudi architectural map, with the aim of enhancing quality of life and developing the urban landscape. This project is also being implemented to refurbish the Qana Valley, one of the most important historical valleys in the holy city.

