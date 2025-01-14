RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), represented by the committee concerned with examining violations of the provisions of the Civil Aviation System, registered 542 violations in 2024, and imposed fines amounting to SR18,892,200 on entities and individuals who violated regulations and instructions issued by the authority.

The report showed that 111 violations were issued by air carriers for not adhering to the Authority’s instructions regarding the advance passenger registration system and for non-compliance with time slots. They were asked to pay a total fine amounting to SR3,650,000. In nine other cases, air carriers not adhering to the Authority’s instructions were fined SR290,000. A total fine of SR14,425,000 was slapped on air carriers for failing to follow the Passenger Rights Protection Regulations in 305 instances.

A total of SR175,000 was imposed for 17 violations by licensed companies that failed to comply with the instructions and regulations issued by the Authority. Two air transport companies were fined SR40,000 for not complying with the provisions of the licenses issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The report also revealed that the committee issued 92 violations against individuals, 15 of which related to the use of drones without obtaining permits from the Authority. A total fine of SR75,000 was imposed on the 15 violators. It said a total fine of SR79,200 was imposed in 74 cases related to passengers not following air safety instructions and rowdy behavior on board the aircraft. Three cases related to accessing prohibited areas in airports in violation of the Authority’s regulations and instructions led to a total fine of SR3,000. Six violations were issued against individuals for flying light-weight aircraft without permits and they were fined a total of SR155,000.

GACA explained that these procedures come within the framework of its keenness to achieve transparency and clarity, and to affirm its ongoing commitment to its regulatory and supervisory role in the aviation sector, improving the passenger experience and enhancing the quality of air transport services in Saudi Arabia.

