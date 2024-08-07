RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) imposed fines amounting to more than SR4.5 million on entities and individuals for committing various violations. They are found guilty of violating the Saudi Civil Aviation Law and its executive regulations as well as instructions issued by the authority.



This information was contained in the report for the second quarter of 2024, issued by GACA, represented by the committee tasked with examining violations of the provisions of the Civil Aviation Law. The committee issued as many as 111 violations, including the imposition of financial fines exceeding SR4.5 million on erring entities and individuals.



The report pointed to the issuance of 111 violations, including 92 violations against air carriers for violating the regulations pertaining to protection of passengers’ rights. The value of these fines amounted to SR4.4 million, in addition to five other violations by air carriers that did not comply with the GACA’s regulations and instructions for which the total fines amounted to SR140000.



The committee slapped fines amounting to SR30,000 for two violations committed by licensed companies in terms of their failure in complying with the instructions issued by the authority with regard to practicing the licensed activity.



The report also revealed that the committee issued 12 violations against individuals, including 10 violations that were monitored on board the aircraft, with a total fine of SR3900, in addition to two violations related to the use of drones without a permit from the authority, with a total fine of SR10,000.



The authority stated that these legal procedures come within the framework of its keenness to achieve the principles of transparency and clarity and to confirm its continued commitment to its regulatory and supervisory role in the aviation sector. This is in addition to improve the passenger experience and enhance the quality of air transport services in the Kingdom.

