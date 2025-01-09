Riyadh – flyadeal launched five routes from its operating bases of Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah in 2025, according to a press release.

This aligns with the company’s expansion plans that include entry to Pakistan in February as well as strengthening air connectivity.

Dammam has 14 new domestic flights a week spread across three destinations, including Najran, Yanbu and Tabuk.

The air carrier currently operates 14 domestic routes from Dammam in addition to an international service to Cairo.

Two routes have been re-introduced from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Jordanian capital, Amman, with a total of 10 flights a week.

Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, said: “Expanding our domestic and international networks has been the focus of our planning team in recent months to provide leisure and business travellers with more choice, options and, more importantly, greater air connectivity”.

Greenway added: “As more aircraft join flyadeal’s fleet during 2025, we will continue to inject additional capacity into our three bases with new routes and extra frequencies, part of a system-wide expansion plan over the next 12 months.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

