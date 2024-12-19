Dammam Airports Company has reported a remarkable surge in air traffic at King Fahd International Airport during the second half of 2024, reported SPA.

Statistics concerning the number of passengers show that 12 million passengers used King Fahd International Airport from January to mid-December 2024, setting a new record and marking a 15% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Regarding the volume of flights, the airport marked a new high with over 99,000 flights from January to mid-December 2024, up 5% over the same period last year.

Moreover, the airport set new daily records for numbers of passengers, surpassing 50,000 passengers in a single day, a new peak for daily passenger traffic since it started operations, said the SPA report.

On June 13, 2024, the airport reached a record daily air traffic volume, with 374 flights operated on the day, it added.

