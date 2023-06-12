Saudi Arabia’s new airline Riyadh Air will take to the skies over the kingdom’s capital today to show its newly announced purple livery in action.

The airline announced on its Twitter account that it would carry out a flypast accompanied by jets from Saudi Hawks, the kingdom’s aerobatics team, at 1 p.m. Saudi time, or 2 p.m. UAE time.

Riyadh Air, which was launched in March and is fully owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, has revealed in the past week, that it had taken on the airline code RX for its flights, as well as its new livery-design on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Reuters reported last week that it was in the process of a three-part aircraft order, including from Boeing and Airbus, for a “significant number” of narrow body jets.

The kingdom is pursuing aggressive expansion of its aviation industry as part of its Vision 2030 diversification initiatives.

Industry observers are closely watching future impacts on large regional airlines including Dubai-based Emirates and Qatar Airways

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com