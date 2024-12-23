The Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Company (Matarat) has issued the requests for proposal (RFP) to the pre-qualified bidders for the privatization, expansion, and improvement of the New Abha International Airport Project in the kingdom.

The pre-qualified bidders are:

*India's GMR Airports Limited

*Mada TAV: Consortium of Turkish group MADA Holding International and TAV Havalimanlari Holding.

*Vision Asyada daa: Consortium of Vision International Investment and Asyad Holding and daa International Limited as well as the

*Touwaik Alliance: Consortium of Skilled Engineers Contracting and Limak Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S and Incheon International Airport Corporation and Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) and Obermeyer Middle East GmbH

According to Matarat, the winning bidder will be implementing the Abha Airport expansion project in two to three phases and the entire work will be completed by 2028.

The New Abha Airport is designated to accomodate the region’s growing passenger demand while reflecting the unique architectural identity and heritage of the Aseer region.

Once operational, the airport will cater to more and more passengers, and by 2030 it will be able to accommodate up to 10 million passengers and this number is likely to soar to 13 million by 2054.

