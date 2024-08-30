Saudi Arabia and the Maldives have taken a decisive step towards enhancing aviation safety and security, particularly in the area of water aerodromes and seaplanes.

This was following a high-level visit by Captain Mohamed Ameed, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation from the Maldives.

This visit to the Red Sea region was a key moment in Saudi-Maldives relations, underscored by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia and the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority.

Enhanced cooperation

The MoU establishes a framework for enhanced cooperation, focusing on the development of safety and security regulations for water aerodromes and seaplanes that align with international best practices.

The event was hosted by Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, along with Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA within the Red Sea project.

The Red Sea is a giga project being developed by Red Sea Global, which is dedicated to creating world-class sustainable tourism destinations. The project itself is anchored by the cutting-edge Red Sea International Airport.

The airport is fast becoming a key gateway for luxury tourism, further cementing Saudi Arabia’s status as a global leader in innovation and sustainable development.

The visit culminated in a shared commitment to minimising the environmental impact of aviation through innovative regulatory frameworks and strengthened international cooperation.

