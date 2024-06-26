Riyadh: The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) announced the entry of Transavia Airlines, with direct flights linking Paris-Orly and Lyon with Jeddah. Starting in December 2024, the new flights will be operated by a fleet of Boeing 737s and will boost connectivity to the Kingdom with two flights weekly per sector.



Eng. Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports, and Majid Khan, CEO of Saudi Air Connectivity Program, said “We are delighted to welcome Transavia to Jeddah.



These new routes will help develop our inbound tourism from Paris and Lyon to Saudi Arabia. Enhancing air connectivity to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of our Vision 2030. We look forward to developing a long-lasting partnership with Transavia

and welcoming a key European airline to Jeddah.”



“We are very enthusiastic about expanding our network by operating flights to Saudi Arabia for the first time, from Paris-Orly and Lyon to Jeddah. These two new routes illustrate our commitment to respond to the growing demand from our passengers to travel to an attractive destination, while benefiting from the comfort and service quality of Transavia France.” Nicolas Henin, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Transavia France.



The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), under the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance air connectivity from unserved and underserved markets around the world to the Kingdom. ACP works at the intersection of tourism and aviation by bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to enable the National Tourism Strategy’s vision and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.