SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, has announced a strategic expansion of its global distribution reach through a new Dual Partnership with Hahnair.

This collaboration will make SalamAir flights even more accessible to travel agents and passengers across 190 markets.

Through Hahnair’s interline products, SalamAir’s flights are now available for ticketing under the airline’s own OV code in the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS), as well as under Hahnair Technologies’ X1 code in major GDSs. This dual access enables travel agents to conveniently book and issue tickets on SalamAir through standard reservation and ticketing procedures in Sabre GDS.

“Partnering with Hahnair significantly strengthens our commercial distribution strategy, enabling us to tap into new sales channels and reach travel agents in 190 markets”, said Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir. “By expanding our booking and ticketing accessibility, we are creating more opportunities to drive sales, grow our international footprint, and position SalamAir competitively in key markets.”

With this partnership, SalamAir continues to advance its mission of making air travel more accessible, affordable, and reliable for passengers worldwide, it said.

By combining an expanding network, a modern fuel-efficient fleet, and strong global distribution capabilities, the airline is well-positioned to capture new market opportunities, support Oman’s connectivity, and deliver greater value to its customers and trade partners, it added.

