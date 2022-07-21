Jordan - RoyalJet Abu Dhabi, an award winning global leader in premium private aviation, has added yet another Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) to its fleet taking the total number of BBJs to 12 and making RoyalJet the largest BBJ operator in the world.

The aircraft was acquired by the group in early 2022 and is now ready for charter after undergoing upgrades and technology enhancements in Basel, Switzerland over the past few months.

This BBJ boasts 23 passenger VVIP interior with a forward crew rest area, master bedroom with private lavatory and shower, and a mid-cabin open-plan lounge. It has been finished with custom made materials and state-of-the-art design configuration for best functionality and maximum comfort. The cabin can also sleep up to 12 in VVIP lie-flat seats and its queen-sized bed.

The aircraft was upgraded with special soundproofing to reduce in-flight noise levels, along with a low cabin altitude modification, special humidifiers and a HEPA filtration system. All designed to optimize health and comfort of our VIPs, meaning passengers will be more relaxed and fresher upon reaching their destination.

RoyalJet’s CEO Mohammed Husain Ahmed said: “The pandemic period was a challenging one for most sectors including our industry which was also faced with many hurdles. However, since the recovery period last year, demand has exceeded supply in the premium aviation industry across the region. The overall health of the global private jet market has been going strong, and this growth is expected to reach greater heights in the coming months.”

“The UAE was one of the first countries to ease pandemic restrictions and put in place necessary measures to ensure the safety of its people, ensuring movement and the flow of trade. The country’s leadership has further committed itself to supporting tourism and global trade by investing in building a strong logistics sector. In line with their vision, we are actively looking to expand our operations by adding more aircrafts to our fleet to serve our premium clientele. Adding the new BBJ is a step in that direction,” he added.

This aircraft is fitted with the latest technology and the best connectivity available in the market. This includes the very latest lighting, cabin management, and in-flight entertainment systems, complemented by a high-quality sound system including overhead speakers and subwoofers.

It is the longest-range BBJ in RoyalJet fleet, with auxiliary fuel tanks giving it the capability to fly non-stop for more than 12 hours and reach almost any destination globally with only one short fuel stop.

Last year, RoyalJet added an operational base at the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in a bid to expand its operations throughout UAE. The group’s DWC fleet includes Boeing Business Jets, VVIP Airliners and Bombardier Global 5000 corporate jets that are available for charter by business and leisure travellers directly into and out of Dubai. The DWC base in an addition to its existing bases at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Bateen International Airport (Abu Dhabi’s city airport).

