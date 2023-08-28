Saudi Arabia - King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which offers a range of services for its passengers, has launched its latest addition -- sleeping pods.

The pods are equipped with features of the highest standard of safety and comfort, such as air conditioning, hotel-style beds, interactive screens and lockers. They can cater up to 300 passengers per day, reported SPA.

The sleeping pods are an ideal alternative for passengers who need a short period of time to rest before their flights. Moreover, they can be used for sleep, work, or leisure.

The concept of sleeping pods has spread widely in the Kingdom since their initial launch at Al-Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, Umm Al-Qura University, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; They started to be used even in hospitals and at some companies, it added.

