Qatar Airways has announced resumption of its services to Bahrain starting today (May 25) with a daily flight. A second and third daily service will commence on June 15.

The resumption of services will enable passengers flying to and from Bahrain to benefit from the airline's extensive international network across Asia, Africa and Europe, the airline said.

Qatar Airways flight QR1108 will depart from Hamad International Airport at 20:00, with a scheduled time of arrival at 20:50 at Bahrain International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR1109 will depart from Bahrain International Airport at 22:20, and arrive at Hamad International Airport at 23:15.

Meanwhile, Gulf Air, Bahrain's official carrier, was also scheduled to resume its flights to Doha, Qatar from today. The airline plans to operate three daily flights to Doha.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways recently announced that Privilege Club has officially adopted Avios as its rewards currency, opening up a world of new opportunities for members travelling across the airline’s global network. This partnership offers a combination of benefits, including a wide range of greater guaranteed award seats and competitive prices on Qatar Airways flights, in addition to experiencing the World’s Best Airline and enjoying the World’s Best Airport Shopping, Hamad International Airport (HIA), it said.

