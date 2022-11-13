Qatar Airways has reopened its Premium Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok for oneworld passengers travelling in First and Business Class.

The lounge overlooks the airports’ extensive manicured gardens and views of the terminal’s remarkable external architecture. Dedicated facilities allow passengers to revitalise before starting their travels; spacious showers are available for rejuvenation with exclusive amenities crafted by the renowned French perfumier, Diptyque.

Inaugurated in February 2018, Qatar Airways Premium Lounge in Bangkok takes inspiration from modern Arabian design and Thai hospitality, where passengers are welcomed into an oasis of tranquillity.

The Premium Lounge features two expansive dining areas - The Brasserie for a formal dining experience offering a range of international cuisines from an à la carte menu and The Global Deli for a more relaxed buffet style dining. The buffet features a selection of hot and cold dishes and an appealing appetiser selection of some of the renowned Arabic classics including tabbouleh, hummus and muhamara.

Qatar Airways Premium Lounge in Bangkok is a haven for passengers departing from Bangkok; it complements the award-winning services the airline offers on its First and Business Class cabins. Today, the airline operates 21 weekly flights to Bangkok using Airbus A380 and Boeing B777 aircraft, in addition to its 10 weekly flights to Phuket.

In April 2022, Qatar Airways extended its collaboration with award-winning Thai celebrity chef, Ian Kittichai, to launch a refreshed menu of Thai signature dishes for passengers departing from Bangkok and Phuket. Continuing the partnership established in 2019, the new and refreshed menu features entrees, main courses and desserts, available to First and Business Class passengers onboard Qatar Airways flights. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).