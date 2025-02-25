Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways was ranked fifth in terms of the world’s most on-time airlines for 2024, a Cirium report revealed.

Qatar Airways attained 82.83% on-time arrivals from 99.30% tracked flights, and 200,230 total flights, with a 99.72% completion factor.

Aeromexico scored the top rank with 86.70% on-time arrivals from 99.74% tracked flights and 196,911 total flights, with a 99.32% completion factor.

Second place went to Saudia Airlines with 86.35% on-time arrivals from 98.16% tracked flights and 192,560 total flights, with a 99.82% completion factor.

Delta Air Lines came in third with 83.46% on-time arrivals, 99.98% tracked flights and 1,712,529 total flights, with a 98.95% completion factor, followed by LATAM Airlines with 82.89% on-time arrivals, 99.33% tracked flights and 551,885 total flights, with 98.52% completion factor.

Qatar Airways home, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was also among the top 10 most on-time global airports in 2024, with an on-time departure rate of 81.38%.

The total flights surveyed for HIA were 249,439, serving 194 routes with 98.91% tracked flights.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) also achieved significant milestones in 2024, serving 52.7 million passengers, a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

