Qatar Airways has announced a codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles, the flag carrier of the Republic of Seychelles, allowing passengers on both networks seamless travel to one of the world’s most exotic and unique destinations.

Qatar Airways serves over 160 destinations worldwide and connects travellers from Africa, America, Asia and Europe easily to and from Seychelles through its hub in Doha, Hamad International Airport (HIA), currently named the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’.

Moreover, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can also earn and spend Avios at almost 200 outlets at Qatar Duty Free (QDF).

Currently, Qatar Airways operates a daily flight between HIA and Seychelles International Airport (SEZ), located on the Island of Mahé, near the capital city of Victoria, with a morning arrival and evening departure from Mahé Island. Because of this new codeshare agreement, Qatar Airways will place its code on Air Seychelles’ operated flights between Mahé and Praslin and enable passengers to continue their journey conveniently using a single booking. Praslin is home to the pristine Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site along with palm-fringed beaches, like Anse Georgette and Anse Lazio, both bordered by large granite boulders.

Passengers can book their travel with both airlines, through online travel agencies, as well as with local travel agents.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our strategy of facilitating connectivity to African markets through partnerships is in line with this enhanced cooperation with Air Seychelles. Our two airlines are pleased to work together to benefit passengers with more travel choices and to support the tourism industry in Seychelles.”

Air Seychelles maintains its domestic network with a fleet of five Twin Otter TurboProps operating between Mahé and Praslin as well as charter flights. The airline celebrated 45 years in October 2022 and won the title ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’ at the World Travel Awards held in Kenya.

Air Seychelles, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Captain Sandy Benoiton, said: “This new partnership will provide passengers with new connection opportunities and access to unique destinations from both networks."

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).