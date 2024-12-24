Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost airline, has announced the launch of three new services aimed at providing passengers with greater flexibility and personalized travel options. Starting January 2025, travelers can take advantage of the Express Bag, Priority, and Online Check-In services, available through all SalamAir booking channels.

In line with its commitment to redefining affordable travel, SalamAir is also introducing a revised fare structure that enables passengers to save on costs. As part of this initiative, travelers can save 1 OMR by opting for online check-in instead of traditional airport check-in, which will incur an additional charge.

"Passengers should have the opportunity to reduce their travel costs and only pay for the services they need," said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir. "Our new online check-in option is the first step toward offering more customizable travel experiences while maintaining affordability."

New Product Offerings

1. Express Bag: Passengers can book this service to ensure their checked baggage is among the first to arrive at their destination, minimizing wait times at baggage claim.

2. Priority: This service allows passengers to carry an additional 10kg of hand baggage, in addition to the standard 5kg allowance. It also includes priority boarding, ensuring access to overhead storage space, and offers a dedicated check-in area for a seamless airport experience.

Speaking about the new products, Mr. Hamilton-Manns added, "These services are designed to enhance convenience and flexibility for our passengers. From faster baggage delivery to priority boarding and check-in, SalamAir is committed to making travel more personalized and cost-effective."

By introducing these innovations, SalamAir aims to provide passengers with an improved flying experience while empowering them to tailor their journey to their specific needs. The airline’s revamped offerings reflect its ongoing dedication to balancing affordability with enhanced service quality.

