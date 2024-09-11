Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched a major tender for the master-planning and design of three new domestic airports aimed at bolstering tourism in the sultanate.

These new airports are planned for Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Masirah Island, and Suhar, according to a report in Oman Observer.

The tender is expected to draw leading international consultancy firms and the successful bidder will be tasked with conducting site selection studies, developing masterplans, overseeing design, and providing supervision for the construction of the airports.

This tender comes in the wake of CAA Chairman Naif bin Ali al Abri’s earlier announcement about plans to build six new airports across Oman over the next five years, a move aimed at boosting tourism, improving logistics, and encouraging investment in these strategically important areas, the report said.

Alongside the airport expansion, the CAA is also moving forward with plans to licence a second low-cost carrier, designed to complement SalamAir and improve domestic air travel, particularly to key tourism destinations.

Consultancy firms have until October 7, 2024, to submit their final bids, the report added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).