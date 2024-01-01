Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the opening of a new lounge at Taif International Airport following its completion.

It was inaugurated by Taif Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Duailj and other senior officials in the governorate.

The new lounge, to be operated by Al Tanfeethi Company, will now be able to cater to the needs of 800,000 passengers per annum.

The company operates all Al Tanfeethi lounges in the various airports of the Kingdom.

The launch of the new Al Tanfeethi identity is part of the group's ambitious plan to expand its business to achieve the goals and aspirations of beneficiaries, said a top official.

It has more than 27 guest lounges that offer many exclusive services to give them an exceptional travel experience, remarked Gelban Al Gelban.

"Modern engineering designs have been implemented as per the latest systems and equipment to meet the requirements and needs of VIP guests," he stated.

The new lounge is part of several upcoming development projects to ensure that the company achieves the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy, he added.

