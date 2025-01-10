RIYADH — Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser inaugurated on Thursday the phased operation of International Passenger Terminal No. 1 within the expansion and development project of Terminals 1 and 2 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.



The launching ceremony was held in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Riyadh Airports Company Dr. Ghazi Al-Rawi, CEO of Airports Holding Company Raed Al-Idrisi, and CEO of Riyadh Airports Ayman Abu Abah.



Minister Al-Jasser made a field tour of the service and operational facilities at Terminal 1, including the new expansion, and infrastructure works and operational services. Speaking on the occasion, Al-Jasser said that the phased launch of the operation of the international travel terminal comes within the expansion and development project of Terminals 1 and 2 at King Khalid International Airport.



"This will contribute to increasing the capacity from 3 million passengers to 7 million passengers per year by expanding the capacity and space, which increases the total capacity of airport and enhances travel movement, supports mobility and economic and tourism growth, enhances air connectivity of Riyadh with many international destinations. This also improves the passenger experience, and develops performance as part of achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030," he said.



He stressed that the Crown Prince's launch of the master plan for King Salman International Airport constituted a major developmental shift for the aviation sector in the Kingdom to enhance the readiness of the capital Riyadh to receive many major global events, and support the movement of modern transportation and tourism and trade programs.

