Bahrain recorded a marked increase in air traffic last month, with Bahrain International Airport handling a total of 780,771 passengers.

This included 405,263 departures, 374,034 arrivals and 1,474 transit passengers.

Aircraft movements reached 8,011 flights, comprising 4,007 departures and 4,004 arrivals.

In addition, 40,436 aircraft transited Bahrain’s airspace without landing. In the air cargo sector, Bahrain transported 30,351 tonnes of goods and mail. This included 10,909 tonnes of transit cargo, 7,518 tonnes of exports and 11,924 tonnes of imports.

According to data from the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, Hyderabad in India emerged as the most travelled destination, with 14,133 passengers – a 67 per cent increase. Shanghai, China also witnessed significant growth, with 8,800 passengers, reflecting an 80pc increase.

These figures reflect Bahrain’s status as a leading logistics hub in the region, it said.

