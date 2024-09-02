KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways, under the leadership of Chairman Abdul Mohsen Al- Faqan, has recently made adjustments to its airline ticket pricing to ensure they are more competitive in the market. This move aligns with the Board of Directors’ ongoing efforts to advance the national carrier and enhance its offerings to passengers. Al-Faqan highlighted these changes during the “Friday Break” program on Kuwait Radio FM 89.5, noting that Kuwait Airways has also focused on enhancing the overall travel experience.

Recent improvements include the introduction of luxury amenities, upgraded entertainment options, and greater comfort on board. The airline has dedicated widebody aircraft to high-demand destinations, consistently updated its menu with unique Kuwaiti flavors, and maintained a strong record of punctual departures during the busy summer season. In addition to these advancements, Al-Faqan announced exciting new offerings, such as special travel packages to Barcelona that include a flight ticket, hotel accommodation, and a soccer match ticket for the Spanish League.

Kuwait Airways is also exploring the launch of new destinations to cities like Moscow, locations in China and East Asia, and several European countries, particularly in conjunction with the opening of the new T2 passenger terminal and the introduction of new aircraft to the fleet.

The airline will soon introduce a self-service baggage weighing system, allowing travelers to weigh their luggage 12 hours before departure. Moreover, the baggage allowance for economy class passengers has been set at two pieces of 23 kg each, while business class passengers can carry two pieces of 32 kg each, and first-class or royal-class passengers are allowed three pieces of 32 kg each. These initiatives aim to enhance customer satisfaction and maintain Kuwait Airways’ competitive edge in the aviation industry.

