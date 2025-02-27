Tokyo, February 26 (QNA) - Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. announced plans to purchase a total of 77 aircraft from Boeing Co., Airbus SE and Embraer SA, marking the largest single order ever for the Japanese company, worth about 2 trillion yen ($13.4 billion), on the back of robust inbound demand.

ANA has positioned the strengthening of international routes as a key growth pillar. While the firm refrained from buying additional aircraft amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said it will "introduce cutting-edge planes for sustainable growth," Kyodo News Agency reported.

The order consists of 30 from Boeing of the United States, 27 from Airbus of Europe and 20 from Embraer of Brazil. ANA said the group is expected to own around 320 aircraft by the fiscal year ending in March 2031.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).