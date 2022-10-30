International Airlines Group (IAG) has confirmed an order for 37 additional A320neo aircraft, taking the total for the year to 59 single aisle aircraft.

The latest order follows earlier agreements for 22 A320neo Family (17 A320neos, 5 A321neos) announced in March and June 2022.

“IAG operates Airbus aircraft extensively in its fleet making it one of the largest Airbus customers globally. These latest generation aircraft will be a key part of IAG’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel saving. With more than 8,500 orders from more than 130 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.

