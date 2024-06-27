Saudi airline flynas, a low-cost carrier in both the region and globally, has been declared the world’s fourth-best low-cost airline by Skytrax for the second consecutive year, while retaining its title as the best low-cost carrier in the Middle East for 2024, a report said.

The CEO of flynas, Bander Almohanna, received the award at the annual Skytrax Awards ceremony held in London, Travel and Tour World (TTW) said.

The Skytrax Awards, renowned as the most prestigious in the aviation industry, are determined annually through extensive passenger surveys.

Almohanna said: “Consolidating our position among the top Four in the low-cost aviation sector worldwide and the Best LCC in the Middle East for the seventh time in a row, according to Skytrax awards, is a success for Saudi Arabia.”

“Scooping the award for the seventh time in a row reflects flynas persistent commitment to excellence in products and services within the expansion and growth plan we launched under the slogan (We Connect the World to the Kingdom).

This is in line with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 international destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques, Almohanna added.

flynas operates over 1,500 weekly flights to more than 70 domestic and international destinations, with plans to expand its network to 165 destinations.

