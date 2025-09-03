Riyadh: Flynas company has secured a Murabaha facility agreement worth SAR 504 million ($134.40 million) from Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB).

The agreement aims to finance the delivery of new Airbus A320neo aircraft, according to a bourse disclosure.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 to position the Kingdom as a global aviation hub, the deal supports Flynas’ fleet expansion plans. It enables the carrier to meet growing passenger demand, boost operational efficiency, and advance its broader capital restructuring initiatives

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Flynas incurred net losses worth SAR 714.64 million, against net profits of SAR 388.01 million in H1-24.

As of 30 June 2025, SAB registered an annual growth of 4.94% in net profit to SAR 4.26 billion, compared to SAR 4.06 billion.

