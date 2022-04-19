flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that flights to Gassim in Saudi Arabia will commence on May 1 with a daily service. This brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the kingdom to eight.

flydubai has built a network of more than 95 destinations in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of daily flights to Gassim, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia will include AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu.

Flight details

Flights to Gassim International Airport (ELQ) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between May 1 and May 9. These flights will temporarily operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airports which is scheduled to take place from May 9 to June 22, 2022. Flights to Gassim will resume from Dubai International (DXB) from June 23.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ELQ start from AED4,500 ($1,225) and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED1,450. Return Business Class fares from ELQ to DXB start from SR4,500 ($1,200) and Economy Class Lite fares start from SR1,390.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).