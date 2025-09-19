Flydubai inaugurated its new service to Iași, becoming the first UAE carrier to serve direct flights from Dubai. With the start of its twice-weekly service to Iași, the carrier grows its network in Romania to two destinations including Bucharest.

In addition to flydubai’s new service to Iași, the carrier will ramp up its flights to Bucharest to a triple daily service, bringing its total frequency to the market to 21 flights a week.

The inaugural flight landed at Iași International Airport (IAS) to a traditional water cannon salute and a warm welcome by local officials, airport representatives and members of the media.

Speaking at the press conference, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “Romania has long been a significant market for us where we have continued to see steady growth since starting flights in 2012. Over the last few years, passenger numbers have grown by an average of 16% annually on our route to Bucharest.

We have increased our flights from a three-times weekly service to a triple daily service, highlighting the popularity of this route and the strong demand for travel between the UAE, Romania and beyond.”

Romeo Vatră, General Manager of Iași Airport, said, “The launch of flydubai’s direct flights between Iași and Dubai marks a significant milestone for our airport, offering passengers a wider range of travel options and strengthening Iași Airport’s role as an international gateway for the entire region. At present, Iași Airport is the only airport in the Moldova region offering direct connections to the United Arab Emirates.

"We are pleased to welcome flydubai to Iași and would like to thank them for the confidence they have shown in choosing our city. We look forward to building a long-lasting and valuable partnership that benefits both passengers and the community.”