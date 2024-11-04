Pakistan’s low-cost carrier Fly Jinnah has announced plans to launch new non-stop flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new route will commence on November 16, with flights operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Starting December 7, the frequency will increase to three weekly flights with the addition of a Thursday service.

"We are glad to launch this new route between Lahore and Dammam, further reinforcing our expanding presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said a spokesman for the Pakistani budget carrier.

"This route underscores Fly Jinnah’s commitment to offer enhanced connectivity and exceptional value to our passengers. We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard our new flights and further expanding our network to cater to their needs," he stated.

Fly Jinnah said the Lahore-Dammam operations launch come close on the heels of its flights to capital Riyadh which begin on November 15, thus marking another step forward in its commitment to provide accessible and convenient travel options for passengers across Pakistan and the Gulf region.

It will operate a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, serving five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, said the spokesman.

The airline also operates international flights from Lahore to Sharjah, as well as from Islamabad to Bahrain, Muscat and Sharjah. With a focus on convenience and reliability, Fly Jinnah continues to grow its network, providing exceptional service and value to its customers, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

