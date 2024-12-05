Etihad Airways has welcomed the bilateral codeshare with Air Astana which comes into operation from December 5.

The agreement enhances connectivity for customers of both airlines across a range of destinations and gives Etihad's customers convenient access to 10 destinations through Air Astana’s gateways in Almaty and in Astana, all of which are new to Etihad's extended network.

Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, is a cultural hub with stunning mountain views, vibrant nightlife, and rich history, while the futuristic capital, Astana, is known for its striking modern architecture and dynamic urban landscape.

The codeshare arrangement simplifies the travel experience for guests, allowing them to make a single booking and undergo a seamless check-in process, along with the added convenience of having their baggage effortlessly transferred to their final destination.

Air Astana’s network becomes easily accessible to Etihad's customers, who can connect to it via recently launched nonstop flights to Abu Dhabi by the Kazakhstan carrier.

As part of this agreement, Air Astana passengers will have access to Etihad Airways' flights unlocking new travel experiences to India, Bahrain, and Oman. Air Astana passengers will enjoy seamless connections in Abu Dhabi, utilizing Air Astana's direct flights from Astana and Almaty.

Jurriaan Stelder, VP Alliances and Industry Affairs at Etihad, said: "This partnership expands our codeshare network, offering our guests convenient access to 10 of Air Astana’s leisure and business destinations across Kazakhstan, as well as Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's vibrant capital, and Tashkent, the historic capital of Uzbekistan. Etihad guests can now enjoy the ease of booking connecting flights and checking in once for their entire journey.

“We also look forward to warmly welcoming Air Astana’s customers travelling to Abu Dhabi to explore the inviting hospitality and rich culture of our home, including the stunning beaches, world-class cultural landmarks and theme parks, and the serene desert landscapes."

Zhanna Shayakhmetova, VP Marketing & Sales at Air Astana, said: “We are excited to partner with Etihad Airways, offering our passengers enhanced travel options and convenient access to a broader network. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional and comfortable travel options, whilst maintaining the highest standards of service and safety. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board following this partnership.”

