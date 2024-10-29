Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating the first anniversary of its successful operations in Osaka, Japan. Over the past year, the airline has expanded its presence in the Japanese market, contributing to the country's growing economy.

In 2024, Etihad Cargo has handled 7,440 tonnes of cargo ex Japan, with 2,911 tonnes moving through Osaka, accounting for 39.1 percent of the carrier's total tonnage in the country.

With three weekly flights from Osaka and seven from Tokyo, Etihad Cargo now operates 10 flights per week from Japan, providing seamless connections to more than 100 global destinations via its Abu Dhabi hub.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, said, "Celebrating one year of operations in Osaka is a significant milestone for Etihad Cargo. Our success in Japan, particularly in Osaka, demonstrates our commitment to being the Air Cargo Partner of Choice for our customers. By providing innovative and reliable airfreight solutions, we look forward to further supporting the growing Japanese market and helping our customers meet their evolving logistics needs."

The past year has seen exceptional product growth in Japan. Etihad Cargo's AirMail service recorded a 125.8 percent year-on-year growth, with Osaka alone experiencing a 208 percent increase. Osaka now accounts for 39 percent of Japan's total AirMail tonnage.

In addition, the airline's SecureTech product, launched earlier this year for the safe transport of high-value lithium battery-powered electronics, has seen strong uptake in Osaka, which now contributes 20.8 percent of Japan's total SecureTech tonnage.

Etihad Cargo plays a crucial role in transporting key commodities ex Japan, supporting various industries. The main commodities handled by the carrier include automotive parts, electronics, machinery parts, and gaming consoles, which are shipped via Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV-LiBatt-certified SecureTech product.

In Osaka, the airline also handles large volumes of textile raw materials, and ship parts, reflecting the diverse and essential nature of the goods moved through the region.

Etihad Cargo's digital transformation in Japan has also made significant strides, with e-AWB penetration in Osaka reaching 90 percent in 2024, while e-AWB penetration across Japan stands at 87 percent.

Furthermore, online portal bookings in 2024 accounted for 9.53 percent of total bookings in Japan and 3.31 percent in Osaka, reflecting a growing reliance on digital solutions to enhance efficiency and streamline cargo operations.