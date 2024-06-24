Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, today celebrated the start of its flights to Al Qassim, marking the first flight ever connecting the UAE’s capital with Al Qassim in the central region of KSA.

The new route becomes Etihad’s fourth destination to Saudi Arabia and offers guests four non-stop flights per week. This service will enhance connectivity between KSA and the rest of the world through Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “As we celebrate the newest addition to our growing global network, we also reaffirm our commitment to the Saudi market as we mark 20 years of connecting Abu Dhabi with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With the increasing demand for air travel to the promising business and tourism market in KSA, we are excited to launch flights to Al Qassim, a significant cultural and commercial centre."